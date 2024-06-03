Merck Foundation Emphasises Commitment To Transforming Patient Care In Africa

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has emphasised its commitment to transforming patient care in Africa, the foundation’s chief executive, Dr Rasha Kelej, said yesterday.

Speaking at the Merck Foundation Kenya Annual Summit and Awards Ceremony 2024 in Nairobi, Dr Kelej said her organisation would continue to scale up numbers to create a stronger platform of skilled medical professionals and strengthen the public healthcare system in Kenya and the rest of Africa.

“It was a proud moment for me to meet and acknowledge our Merck Foundation Alumni who are becoming the future healthcare experts of Kenya. I am happy to share that we are transforming the patient care landscape in Kenya by providing 165 scholarships, one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties such as oncology, fertility, embryology, diabetes, preventative cardiovascular, endocrinology, sexual and reproductive care, gastroenterology, respiratory, acute medicine, clinical psychiatry, internal medicine, dermatology, neonatal medicine, urology, pain management, cardiology, critical care, rheumatology and many more.

“We are committed to transforming patient care in Kenya, and we will continue to scale up these numbers to create a stronger platform of skilled medical professionals and strengthen the public healthcare system in Kenya and the rest of Africa,” she said.

“Moreover, it was amazing to felicitate the nine winners of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2023 from Kenya and discuss with them the critical role they can play to create a culture shift, be the voice of the voiceless and be the Merck Foundation health and social champions,” added Dr Kelej.

Read More: Merck Foundation Marks World Hypertension Day By Providing 760 Scholarships In 52 Countries

Chairman of Merck Foundation BOT Professor Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp said they strongly believe that empowering people will lead to a better future.

“We also believe good healthcare can transform the lives of individuals and families across developing countries. It can significantly contribute to economic and social development because healthcare is a major driver of economic growth and, consequently, of social progress.”

In Kenya, out of the total 165 scholarships provided by the Merck Foundation, seven have been provided for oncology to develop and support the cancer care capacity in the country.

Another 96 scholarships are provided for a one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master’s degree in diabetes, preventative cardiovascular medicine, cardiology and endocrinology for Kenyan doctors from different provinces across the country, which is very important to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes and hypertension patient care, not only in Nairobi but nationwide, Merck Foundation added.

Some 25 scholarships have been provided for fertility, embryology, and one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master’s degree in sexual and reproductive medicine as a part of the “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” Campaign.

Another 37 Scholarships of one-year online PG Diploma and two-year Master’s degree provided in other critical and underserved specialties like gastroenterology, respiratory medicine, acute medicine, psychiatry, internal medicine, dermatology, have been provided.

Other areas of support include neonatal medicine, urology, pain management, critical care and rheumatology, as part of the Merck Foundation Capacity Advancement Programme.

The following Media Winners were recognised during the ceremony:

Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Media Recognition Awards 2023

Elizabeth Angira, MT Kenya Times and People Daily, Kenya (PRINT- First Position)

• Moraa Obiria, Nation Media Group, Kenya (ONLINE – First Position)

• Isabella Maua Chemosit, The Times, Kenya (ONLINE – Second Position)

• Sophia Rukwaro, Black Hustlers TV, Kenya (ONLINE – Third Position)

• Caren Waraba Sisya, Citizen Radio, Kenya (RADIO – First Position)

• Angela Kezengwa, Citizen Radio, Kenya (RADIO – Third Position)

• Elizabeth Atieno Ochieng, TV 47 Kenya, Kenya (Multimedia – Second Position)

Merck Foundation “Diabetes & Hypertension” Media Recognition Awards 2023

• Dorcas Wangira, BBC, Kenya (Online- Second Position)

• Mildrine Nafula Sabwami, North Rift Radio FM, Kenya (Radio- First Position)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

