Mixed Feelings As Baba Harare Set To Become City Ambassador

Man of the moment, Baba Harare is set to becoming City of Harare’s brand ambassador in a development that will affirm his stage name, which loosely translates to the father of Harare.

The popular Jiti crooner on Wednesday held a meeting with Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume in which one of the main agendas was for the singer to assume the ambassadorial role of the capital

“Mayor Jacob Mafume (Harare 1) had a meeting with Baba Harare, a musician. They discussed a number of issues which include having Baba Harare as the City’s brand ambassador. The Mayor highlighted the importance of artists in conveying messages to the public,” City of Harare said in a statement.

But the development was met with mixed emotions as some felt that Baba Harare is not a deserving candidate mainly because of his naughty and explicit lyrics.

“Brand Ambassador munhu anoyimba zvinyadzi? Haaa not Baba Harare guys unless muri kuita henyu mafunnies (how can you give the role to an artist who sings vulgar lyrics, I hope it’s a joke),” said Facebook user Pascal Everson

“What is he going to bring to the sunshine city. Unbelievable,” added Gift Kwaramba

However, Mafume said he strongly believes that Baba Harare will be key in the city’s bid to do away with social ills currently gripping the capital, like drug abuse among the youth.

Baba is currently on rotation with his latest offering, “Haubvire”, off the album “Zimbabwean Giant”, which many have alluded that it may be this year’s Christmas song.

