Mliswa Applies for Discharge as State Closes Case

Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa through his lawyer Msindo Hungwe has notified Harare magistrate going of his intention to file an application of discharge at the close of the state’s case.

This comes after state had led evidence from one witness and closed its case.

“Accused is to file an application for discharge at the close of the state case,” said lawyer Hungwe.

Mliswa was arrested early this year while addressing a Press conference in Harare where he attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies, Local Government minister July Moyo and State Security minister Owen Ncube saying they were divisive figures.

He was charged with violating COVID-19 lockdown measures by holding an ‘illegal’ gathering, according to a statement released by police.

Addressing journalists before his arrest, Mliswa accused Ncube of heading a security team plotting the demise of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Meanwhile, during cross examination, the witness who is the investigating officer confirmed that all the gathered at Mliswa’s house on the day in question were essential services providers.

He also confirmed that the people were gathered at a private residence and that the regulations do not apply to private residences.