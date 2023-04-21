Mnangagwa Has Too Much Power: Chamisa

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called for a change in the country’s electoral laws to create fair contestation among political parties.

In a tweet accompanied by Kenya’s elections dates for 2027, Chamisa said that the current laws give too much power to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and allow for potential abuse.

“We must change the law…Proclamation, nomination, and polling dates have a bearing on planning by citizens, voters, businesses, investors, and political parties’ internal processes. In Zimbabwe, the current law gives the incumbent ED too much power and scope for abuse. In other countries, the precise dates are known by all ahead of time,” said Chamisa

Chamisa’s comments come as the prepares for this year’s harmonised elections which are scheduled to take place between July and August this year.

The country has a history of contested elections, with allegations of fraud and irregularities in past votes.

Chamisa, who lost the 2018 presidential election to Mnangagwa, has been a vocal critic of the ruling party and has accused the government of using its power to suppress the opposition.

The opposition is on record calling for electoral reforms, including changes to the way the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is structured.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday hinted that he will be proclaiming the election date at the end of May.

“We will soon be having our elections this year. I am privileged to know the date; it is fast approaching. Towards the end of next month, I will proclaim the date. For now, prepare for the polls,” said Mnangagwa in Mhondoro where he was commissioning Mhondoro Rural Hospital

In a bid to crank the heat on President Mnangagwa’s government to implement electoral reforms, Chamisa’s party CCC launched an electoral reform blueprint dubbed Pre-Election Pact on Electoral Reforms (PREPARE) in September last year.

