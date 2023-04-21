ZACC Hunts For Cement Fraudster Mambondini

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched a manhunt for two suspected fraudsters, Andy Baleni (aka Mambondini) and Tinashe Zimunya.

In a statement, ZACC said the suspects lured hundreds of people through an advert they flighted on ZBC Radio Stations and social media platforms, purporting to sell heavily discounted cement.

“Wanted persons!!! ZACConline is looking for Andy Baleni, popularly known as Mambondini and Tinashe Zimunya, for fraud. The last known address of these 2 was 363 Harare Drive Pomona, and both are the Directors of Koffie and King Corporation. The accused persons lured hundreds of people through an advert they flighted on ZBC Radio Stations, purporting to sell heavily discounted cement at US$7.80 per bag,” said ZACC

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Wednesday raised concern over the issue saying the duo had defrauded more than 70 people through their shoddy deal.

“The suspects, Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose last known address is Flat 3 Glen Lorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and alleged special offers thereby luring the unsuspecting transacting public.

Delivery of the purported cement was said to be done within seven (7) days after payment for the consignment. Resultantly, more than seventy (70) victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD$300 000-00,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi