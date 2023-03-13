Mobile Voter Registration Begins

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has deployed over 1 900 officers to more than 4 400 centres across the country for the final mobile voter registration exercise ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections, the body’s deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Simukai Kiwa has said.

In an interview with a local daily, Ambassador Kiwa said voter registration centres will be open between 7am and 5pm.

“A total of 1 970 mobile voter registration officers will be deployed for the exercise, and to register, one has to present a national identity document, a valid passport or a paper waiting pass with one’s photograph, as well as proof of residence and If one does not have proof of residence, they will be asked to fill in an affidavit at the voter registration centre,” he said.

ZEC has since tabled a $130 billion budget to conduct the polls, with treasury expected to start disbursing the funds.

According to ZEC’s preliminary 2023 elections roadmap, the commission will conduct an extensive post-delimitation awareness programme to explain the new electoral boundaries.

This process will lead to other routine electoral procedures such as accreditation of observers and the media, production of the voters’ roll, constitution of the nomination court and establishment of the Multi-Party Liaison Committee.

President Mnangagwa gazetted the final delimitation report on February 20 this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

