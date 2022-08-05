More Than 6 000 Students Graduate At Harare Polytechnic

More than 6 000 students were conferred with diplomas and certificates in various disciplines at Harare Polytechnic College yesterday.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony Harare Polytechnic Principal, Engineer Tafadzwa Mudondo said the graduates were equipped with the requisite skills to respond to the country’s economic challenges through sustainable home-grown solutions.

“I can certainty say that these graduands experienced proper educational sanitisation and properly inoculated and adequately grilled against educational fragmentation and backtracking they are ready for the field of work and create employment,” Mudondo said.

He added that the institution is teaching the heritage-based Education 5.0 model which is premised on making higher and tertiary education responsive to the needs of the country.

Mudondo urged the graduands to create their own employment instead of waiting for companies to employ them.

In an interview with 263Chat, some graduands said they were ready to provide solutions to societal problems.

“We are prepared to go back to the society and start creating solutions to problems affecting us daily, many if not all of us are not worried about finding employment right away after this graduation but finding ways of creating our own employment,”said Kudzai Tawedzera a Mechanical engineering graduate.

Another student Ropafadzo Chitima, Mass Communication graduate also said “In this environment, where many of the country’s universities and colleges are churning out thousands of graduates each year, adding new numbers to the country’s high unemployment figures, as young people we have no choice but to be creative to earn a living and avoid being idle.”

