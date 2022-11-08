fbpx
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeEntertainmentMudiwa Hood Shuts Door On Female Socialites Throwing Themselves At Him
Entertainment
0 Comments

Mudiwa Hood Shuts Door On Female Socialites Throwing Themselves At Him

www.263chat.com

Multi-award-winning rapper Mudiwa Hood has thrown out the possibility of him settling with a public figure, a development that has been viewed as a message to socialites who were throwing themselves at him.

In a post circulating on social media, Mudiwa Hood highlighted that he is looking to settle with a woman who is not in the spotlight as it will save him from drama.

“I don’t see my self ever dating a public figure, NEVER! … those jokes by other public figures vachitamba havo saying Mudiwa am single, i believe are mere jokes… They aren’t serious its jus having fun, i know them its purely content i suppose… they are good people though…am sure ivo havadiwo a public figure besides zvema jokes izvi…

“God willing my marriage has to be with a very low key wife or partner… I have long moved from clout, spotlight and attention… It doesn’t interest me anymore… Money moves, Legacy and Empire building took over! I would love a very low key, respectful, well mannered, smart, God loving and drama free character… Someone ready to take on the world with, build a good life snd live our best life. I am not in a relationship because its not an easy decision, if i am to date i would love to marry my partner… so yeah!” he wrote on his Facebook.

ALSO ON 263Chat:  Video: Noise by Takura

Social media users took this as a message to socialites, Lorraine Guyo and Anna Honde who often make moves at him. Just recently, Guyo posted a picture with Mudiwa which had many pressuring the rapper to date her – an idea she seemed to warm up to. On the other hand, Honde would often tag Mudiwa notifying him of her availability on the market.

Share this article

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment, News
Entertainment
Entertainment, Lifestyle
Entertainment
Entertainment, Podcast
Audio, Entertainment, Podcast

You cannot copy content of this page