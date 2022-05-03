Mwonzora Announces Congress Dates

MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora Monday announced that his party will go for an elective congress end of June to choose the party’s leadership ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mwonzora who has been laying low in the aftermath of his 26 March by-election humiliation, said the ordinary congress will see leaders being elected via the secret ballot.

“The MDC will hold its Ordinary Congress at the end of June 2022. At this Congress, the top leadership of the party will be democratically elected through a secret ballot in terms of the party constitution by delegates from the Wards, Districts and Provinces,” he said.

Mwonzora further stated that the ordinary Congress will deal with any proposed amendments to the party’s constitution: “As well as key policy issues to guide the party in the execution of its mandate which is to bring democratic change in Zimbabwe.”

He noted that observers from other political parties, civil society as well as the press will be invited to the congress.

“The MDC is a social-democratic party. Its guiding values are freedom, justice, equality, solidarity, democracy, constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law. Our vision for Zimbabwe is a peaceful, democratic, prosperous, developmental and inclusive nation which leaves no one behind,” said Mwonzora.