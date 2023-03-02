Runner In Court Over US$1200 Fraud

A Harare woman was arraigned before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing charges of theft of property worth US$1265.

Privilege Tigere (30) was asked by the court to pay ZWL$50 000 bail, surrender her passport and return to court on 27 April 2023 for routine remand.

It is the state’s case that on 15 November 2022, Tigere approached Martha Tsikwa who is the complainant telling her that she was going to Zambia in the evening to buy clothes for resale.

The complainant gave Tigere US$1265 so that she could buy clothes on her behalf.

It is further alleged that Tigere promised to deliver the order on 17th of November 2022 but upon return from Zambia, she became evasive.

Total value stolen is US$1265 and US$300 had been recovered.

