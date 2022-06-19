NBS Hands Over Houses To Norton Clients

THE National Building Society (NBS) recently handed over 51 housing units to beneficiaries of the Knockmalloch housing scheme, In Norton.

The society says it will continue providing housing to prospective landlords to reduce the country’s housing backlog.

Officially handing over the houses, NBS Head of Marketing, Mildret Kujinga said the financial institution will continue to innovate on best possible solutions to deliver housing.

“NBS’ delivery of the Knockmalloch project advances the government’s efforts to reduce the housing backlog in the country,in-line with National Development Strategy 1 .

”The backlog is currently estimated at almost 1,5 million and step by step we are executing on our mandate and the gap is closing.

Since the inception of NBS in 2015, our core mandate has been to add meaningfully to the national housing stock in support of relevant government programmes.

“Knockmalloch is but one of many housing projects that we have undertaken,” she said.

The Knockmalloch housing project is a tripartite partnership with NBS, SeedCo and Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe.

To date, NBS has financed a total of 123 out of a total of 267 units at Norton project , Knockmalloch through an employee mortgage scheme arrangement with the cement maker and seed producer for their respective staff.

On average, stand sizes within the development are 300 square metres and the houses comprise different models, ranging from one to three bedroomed units.

The Knockmalloch project is fully serviced with tarred roads, sewer, and water. Of interest is the biogas digester sewer treatment plant that was connected to service the development.

Over and above this, as an alternative to Town Council water supply, a solar-powered system with two boreholes and a reservoir were installed.

“The green technology approach that NBS has adopted for this, and other projects seeks to develop resource-efficiency in the building cycle. Implementation of such innovations is enhanced through partnership.

“Thus, our work with Seed Co and Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe demonstrates how NBS is achieving success in the human settlement development agenda while continuing to deliver on our housing delivery mandate,” Kujinga said with regard to these sustainability initiatives at the Knockmalloch development.