News Flash – Transportation Issues in Zimbabwe 3 (Bulawayo Voices)

The Zimbabwean government introduced a transportation system that has the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) taking lead in ferrying passengers across the nation. The busses on the ground are not enough and this has led to the rise of the ‘Mushika-shika’ system (private cars illegally ferrying passengers to and from work). The police at the moment are running a ‘No Mushika-shika’ operation and this has made movement extremely difficult in Zimbabwe. 263Chat had journalists on the ground randomly asking ordinary Zimbabwean citizens how they are travelling and the these are the responses we received. These are the voices from Bulawayo.

