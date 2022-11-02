Nutty O Joins Elite Line-up For Rick Ross Gig

Man of the moment Nutty O has joined the elite line-up of local artists expected to perform at American rapper Rick Ross’ maiden performance in Zimbabwe.

Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II, is billed to perform in Zimbabwe at the Harare International Conference Center on November 18, 2022.

Nutty O joins Hip-hop stars, Takura, Holy Ten and South Africa’s Nasty C to complete the lineup of curtain raisers.

Final lineup for Rick Ross’ maiden performance in Zimbabwe.

The announcement comes months after local Hip-hop fans launched a petition to block two biggest artistes in the country, Winky D and Jah Prayzah from performing as curtain-raisers.

One Lennon Emmanuel launched the petition arguing that Winky D and Jah Prayzah are not hip hop artists therefore they cannot headline the concert.

In an interview with a local publication, show organisers Roar Entertainment Africa spokesperson Ms Shally said they were going to consider the people’s concerns adding that they would not choose usual curtain-raisers.

According to reactions on social media, following the announcement of the final lineup, it seems Roar Entertainment has met people’s expectations.

“Solied! Lets do this,” Facebook user Kayla Soza commented.

“This is nice the lineup is great,” Mlilo Moto Unopisa added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

