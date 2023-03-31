Passion Java Vying To Replace “Deposed” Ambassador Uebert Angel

Controversial religious figure Passion Java has hinted that he may replace Uebert Angel, who has allegedly been stripped of his diplomatic status.

Angel was appointed as Zimbabwe’s ambassador at large to Europe and America in 2021, but political analyst Eddie Cross claims that he lost his status due to his alleged involvement in a gold smuggling syndicate, as exposed in an Al Jazeera documentary called Gold Mafia.

“Angel has been stripped of his diplomatic passport and all his status, and he might face jail time,” said Cross while speaking to Al Jazeera last night.

In response to this news, Passion Java took to Facebook and wrote, “Ambassador Passion Java loading…,” implying that he could be Angel’s replacement.

However, presidential spokesperson George Charamba has refuted Cross’ claims and stated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not taken any action against Angel.

“Regarding the status of Ambassador-at-Large Hubert Angel, it has been claimed on social media that he has been stripped of his ambassadorial status. However, His Excellency the President, who is the sole appointing authority of all ambassadors representing Zimbabwe, has not taken such a step.

“The Ambassador-at-Large remains in his current status and is executing all his duties as outlined at the time of his appointment,” wrote Charamba on Twitter.