POSB Donates Towards Mahusekwa Hospital Borehole Rehabilitation

People’s Own Saving Bank (POSB), has donated equipment to rehabilitate a borehole at Mahusekwa Hospital in Mashonaland East Province.

The donation is part of POSB’s Borehole for Health initiative, which aims to provide healthcare institutions facing acute water shortages with safe and reliable water sources in each of the nation’s provinces.

Addressing journalist recently POSB Public Relations Manager, David Makacha said the donation was in line with POSB’s mandate which stems from the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) – to uplift marginalised communities in which the bank serves and operates.

“POSB is committed to supporting the health sector in Zimbabwe, especially in rural areas where access to clean water is a challenge. We believe that water is essential for health and hygiene, and that by providing water sources to hospitals, we are contributing to the well-being of patients and staff,” he said.

Makacha added that since the inception of the Borehole for Health initiative in 2015, POSB has installed several fully functional boreholes complete with accessories, including at the following schools and hospitals: St Killian’s Primary School Manicaland 2016, Neshuro District Hospital in Mwenezi, Masvingo, 2017 and Mahusekwa District Hospital Mashonaland East 2018, among others.

He said that POSB plans to continue the programme and install more boreholes in other provinces.

“The borehole at Mahusekwa Hospital was installed by POSB in 2018 but had become dysfunctional, POSB has now provided new equipment, including an HH submissible pump, pipes and fittings to restore the borehole to its full capacity, te borehole will supply water to the hospital’s various departments,” said Makacha.

