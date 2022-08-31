Prominent Broadcaster Joins Writing Team For Drama ‘ManHounds’

Prominent writer, broadcaster and podcaster Larry Kwirirayi is joining the writing team for the second season of Invision Studios’s crime thriller ManHounds.

The news was confirmed by Invision Studios C0-founder Blessing Chinanga who said, “We are excited to be blessed with the amazing and talented writer Larry Kwirirayi. In this new season, we wanted to expand the scope of writing, so we included new voices. We are confident that out of this writers’ room, more stories will be explored with different complex characters we would like to present to our audience.”

Kwirirayi has boarded the project and signed up to write six episodes of the gripping drama, whose first season flighted on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294).

Other writers on the series are Denise Edwards, Chinanga, Charles Mugaviri and James Moyo.

Mugaviri Jr. will also direct this season. His work includes the award-winning Far From Yesterday (2015).

Kwirirayi, in speaking of joining the project, “I watched the first episodes of the series a screening pre-pandemic. And it was pretty interesting. So when Blessing called up and asked whether I was keen on lending my imagination to where the story could go, it was a no-brainer. I hope to do justice to what is a very interesting world.”

Of the new season, Chinanga said, “We are excited as Invision Studios to bring the second season of Manhounds to life. Season one marked a great success as it aired on ZTN Prime and many other international platforms. Our hope is that season two will be even better and bring a more complex story.”

Liz Dziva, Multichoice Zimbabwe’s PR and Marketing Manager said, “As Africa’s leading entertainment platform and most loved storyteller, MultiChoice is excited about the launch of the series, Manhound onto the DStv platform.

“Viewers are in for a treat and will be kept glued to their seats when they tune in to watch this enthralling series.”

Dziva added that Invision has a great track record when it comes to DStv.

“Invision Studios has produced several TV show productions that have been distributed, and broadcast on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel, as well as Showmax,” she said. “This includes Accidental Small House, a romantic comedy film. Our goal is to enhance our customer’s viewing experience even more by bringing great local and inspired content to Zimbabwean audiences.”

Chinanga expressed his delight at ZTN Prime being on DStv channel 294.

“We are excited that ZTN Prime is now on DStv, so hopefully, the reach for Manhounds is now wider,” Chinanga stated.

Production will kick off soon for Manhounds season 2

