Residents Call City Of Harare To Order Over Parking Chaos

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) has accused City of Harare’s parking unit City Parking of acting like a mafia following recent moves by the city fathers to fine and clamp motorists in parking areas.

City of Harare recently introduced a reinforcement unit that has been moving around the central business district of Harare fining and clamping vehicles a situation that has created tensions between City Parking marshals and motorists.

The move attracted widespread backlash from residents who felt the local authority was being inconsiderate in fining US$132 for motorists against general income levels of citizens.

In a statement, HRT accused City Parking of acting like a mafia.

“The Harare Residents Trust demands an extract of the full participants of the people consulted, the dates when they conducted their consultations and the total number of people consulted. This is a company deliberately removed from the control of the City of Harare committee system and Finance Director in order to facilitate diversion of funds to fulfill partisan objectives by the few elites,” HRT said.

The residents group demanded that City Parking operates under the municipality and not as a separate entity as is the current case.

“City Parking must be firmly under the City of Harare not as a separate company but a division under the City Treasury Department,” added HRT.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Secretary for Local Government, Supa Mandiwanzira said they were concerned with the way motorists are being treated by city fathers.

“We are very concerned with the way motorists in Harare and elsewhere are being treated by city fathers, particularly the parking marshals.

“The people are being abused and there have been skirmishes between citizens and marshals. This is not the way to treat people,” said Mandiwanzira.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume was however adamant that the US$132 fine would remain in place though the parking marshals would now give 20 minutes grace period after expiry of ticket.

“We have asked City Parking and our officers to give a grace period. They have suggested a grace period of 10 minutes after the ticket has expired. I will strongly persuade them to make it 20 minutes after the ticket has expired.

“We will make sure that whoever we delegate will conduct themselves in a manner that is respectful,” said Mafume.

