Rights Group Denounces Political Violence Against CCC

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has denounced the increase in politically motivated violence over the past month following the launch of the Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC).

The human rights lobby group also noted the use of State security agents to further political agendas as a cause of concern in the country.

“The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum) unreservedly condemns the increase in political violence that has been recorded over the past month. The Forum has noted a growing and disturbing trend in politically-motivated violence since the launch of the Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) in January 2022.

“On Monday, 14 February 2022, CCC vice-president Tendai Biti and his aide, Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo, were arrested by three armed police officers, including the Officer-in-Charge of Rhodesville Police Station and taken to Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section. Biti and his aide were released without charge after Forum member, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights intervened. Although this incident did not culminate into direct violence, the use of State security agents to further political agendas remain a cause for concern,” said the pressure group

The Forum called on the Government to take steps to fulfil its responsibilities by respecting, promoting and protect fundamental human rights.

“It is against this backdrop that the Forum urgently calls upon the Government of Zimbabwe to take steps to fulfil its obligations arising out of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to respect, promote and protect fundamental human rights and show this commitment to fulfilling these obligations by:

“Speaking out and condemning all acts of violence in the country. Ensuring that the Independent Complaints Mechanism Bill is passed into law without delay, launching immediate investigations into the allegations of human rights violations being perpetrated by members of the police and taking appropriate action where it is necessary and creating a professional, impartial and accountable police force in Zimbabwe by ensuring that the ZRP immediately stops perpetrating human rights violations including but not limited to beatings, excessive use of force, torture and the intimidation of civilians,” said the Forum