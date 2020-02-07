SAA scraps routes

SAA will cease operations on various international, regional and domestic routes, effective February 29.

It will terminate services from Johannesburg to Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola, and Sao Paulo.

The airline will cease all domestic flights, with the exception of Cape Town, which will be served with reduced flights.

SAA will continue to operate international services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London Heathrow, New York, Perth and Washington via Accra.

Regional services to be retained include Johannesburg to Blantyre, Dar es Salaam, Harare, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Mauritius, Nairobi, Victoria Falls and Windhoek.

Customers booked on cancelled international and regional routes will receive a full refund and those booked on cancelled domestic flights will be re-accommodated on services operated by Mango, the airline said in a statement.

“The initiatives we are taking now will strengthen SAA’s business. We believe that this should provide reassurance to our loyal customers that SAA is moving in the right direction”, commented the business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana.

Job cuts are also on the cards. “It is our intention to restructure the business in a manner that we can retain as many jobs as possible. However, a reduction in the number of employees will unfortunately be necessary”, said Matuson and Dongwana.

