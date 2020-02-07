Mutare City to Name Road After Morgan Tsvangirai

MUTARE– Mutare city fathers have made a resolution to re-name second street after the late founding leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a full council meeting today, the councilors adopted a proposal by Councilor Simon Chabuka to adopt this name saying Tsvangirai, who served as Prime Minster in the Government of National Unity, was a ‘luminary and doyen of democracy’.

In his submissions Chabuka said the council should honor the legacy left by late Tsvangirai as he hailed from Manicaland, in Buhera district.

Council was debating the renaming of roads in Mutare following submissions by the Minister of Local government, July Moyo, that five roads be renamed after late ZANU PF politicians while one other would be named after President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Council approved that Jeff Peacock road be named after the president, Jeff road will be renamed as Edgar Tekere, first street will be called Morris Nyagumbo, with second street renamed after Morgan Tsvangirai and Aerodrome road renamed Movern Mahachi.

Councilors unanimously adopted the motion without debates, only dropping the name of late ZANU PF veteran Kumbirai Kangai from the list submitted by government.

Mutare Mayor Blessing Tandi said council had already made an undertaking to have second street named after Tsvangirai, with submissions made to the ministry for approval but there has been no acknowledgment.

“As far as I recall in the previous council we made a motion and recommendation to have second street renamed after Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai but we not heard anything from the Ministry in response to our submissions,” said Tandi.

However, councilor Chabuka was adamant that the power to name streets rested with council and not government, who can only through cabinet make proposals and recommendations.

He said Tsvangirai represented the province in the highest echelons of power and was instrumental in government during the GNU.

“We have a mandate to name these streets and not to get instructions from government.

“We have also our own luminaries that we would want to honor, such people have to be honored for the roles that they played, they deserve to have their names on these streets.

“We have the late Morgan Tsvangirai who hails from Manicaland and was a Prime Minister the highest position ever to be occupied by anyone from this province, we know him and he was even noted a doyen of democracy,” said Chabuka.