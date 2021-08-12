Senditoo Launches ‘Historic’ Grocery Delivery Service In Zimbabwe

International tech company Senditoo has expanded its provision to include a grocery delivery service in several cities and towns in Zimbabwe, with a commitment to deliver essentials in 24 hours, as it seeks to double down on the fast-growing e-commerce market.

Senditoo has partnered with all OK Mart and Bon Marche supermarkets across the country to offer an affordable delivery service, including to people who are in remote areas. This is the first major expansion for a fintech company.

Clients will have access to their online store and will have an extensive selection of products they can purchase, with Senditoo delivering groceries to people’s doorsteps.

Takwana Tyaranini, Co-founder of Senditoo, commenting on the service said that there is a gap in the market and that the company’s ambitions to expand into areas such as grocery delivery was vital, particularly after the pandemic.

“The most significant part of our investment will be in growing our services to give customers an inclusive and bespoke experience. Working closely with OK Mart and Bon Marche, there are huge opportunities to scale up and give shoppers the privilege of ordering their groceries from the comfort of their homes, with no hassle.

“This new service will not only offer customers the chance to minimize contact while shopping but will give them extra convenience too. It is also an opportunity for our organisation to adapt our product ranges to reflect the requirements of increasingly health-conscious consumers while offering them an affordable shopping experience.”

Takwana said the investment will further accelerate its strategy of growing its core food delivery business with new services set to be introduced in late 2021 and beyond.

With a significant percentage of current online transactions taking place via Senditoo including money remittance services, airtime and electricity purchases, the company is positioning itself to attract existing customers to purchase groceries, making the site a one-stop shop which will streamline the retail experience.

Senditoo is hoping to grow to 500 million users in the next decade, as the Zimbabwean market diversifies, and more people order goods online.

For more information and to shop, visit https://shop.senditoo.com/