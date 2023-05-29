Set, Ready, Groove: Vic Falls KeDecember Festival Launched

Preparations for the annual Victoria Falls KeDecember Tourism Festival are underway, with organizers promising a “fireworks” event for partygoers.

The festival, which is aimed at promoting tourism, culture, and economic growth in the Southern African region, will take place from December 28 to 31, 2023, at the Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The festival will feature a variety of events, including a color run, a braai (barbecue), a dance and DJ competition, and a “legends of Africa” concert featuring artists from across the continent.

Festival ambassador Ital Mutinhiri said the event will play a “pivotal role” in Zimbabwe’s economic growth and development.

She also said the festival is expected to address some of the challenges facing the country, such as drug and substance abuse among young people.

KeDecember Festival public relations officer, Wisdom Nyerende said the festival will be a “spectacular” event.

“We are expecting a huge turnout from across the region,” he said.

“We have put together a great lineup of events, and we are confident that everyone will have a great time,” Nyerende said.

Travel packages for the festival are now available, and include tents and accommodation from general to VVIP. For more information, visit the KeDecember Festival website.

About the KeDecember Festival

