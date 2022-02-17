Shot In The Arm For Children With Cancer

Simbisa Brands owned Buffalo Creek Spur has as part of its efforts to make positive impact in communities they operate, pledged US$0.50 for every dessert sale recorded towards supporting children with cancer.

The support was made through KidzCan Zimbabwe.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Simbisa Brands Marketing Manager, Fortunate Mushongandebvu said as a company, they seek to make a positive impact in the community.

“Today we are announcing our financial support to fight cancer among children which we will channel through KidzCan. As part of supporting KidzCan’s noble cause, Spur will donate USD0.50 for every dessert sale recorded,” she said.

Mushongandebvu invited their customers to support this initiative as it gives back to the community.

“Our mission is to get our brands to plough back to the community. As you are aware, yesterday was an International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families. A taste of life is just what these children want,” she added.

The Executive Director for KidzCan, Daniel McKenzie welcomed the gesture saying this partnership will go a long way in assisting children with cancer.

“We are happy that many cooperates are coming on board and this will make the job easier as we are now supporting children with cancer in medicines , bus fares and anything else they need to get treatment,” said McKenzie.

Kidzcan is the only organization in Zimbabwe dedicated to increasing the survival rate of children with cancer.