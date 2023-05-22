DJ Shugeta Leaves Power FM

Popular radio presenter Tafadzwa Ben popularly known as DJ Shugeta has announced his departure from Power FM.

The controversial radio presenter made the announcement on Facebook, expressing deep appreciation for the support he received from his Power FM fans, fellow presenters, colleagues, and bosses.

In his post, Shugeta paid special tribute to his colleague, Butterphly, who he recognised as one of the finest presenters while emphasizing their strong bond and the incredible moments they created together in the studio.

“It is with great sadness that I get to part with my accomplice, my right hand Comrade in arms, sahwira wangu mukuru Butterphly . She in my opinion is one of the best presenters our time. She was my senior and she selflessly showed me the ropes and she taught me a lot. We created magic in the studio and we made great memories. I am going to miss you Butterphly . If ever an opportunity arises for us to work together again, even outside radio I would love that and will not hesitate to take it up,” said Shugeta.

Acknowledging Power FM, DJ Shugeta expressed his gratitude for the invaluable lessons and mentorship he received during his tenure. He attributed his growth as a brand and as an individual to the experiences and opportunities he encountered at Power FM. Moreover, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the friendships that had transformed into family bonds over time.

“I am so grateful for the lessons and the mentorship. I have grown as a brand , as a person and I have made so many friends and most of them who are now family through Power FM.”

This comes a couple of weeks after the “champions league” duo of Pathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse left the station for Capitalk FM.

