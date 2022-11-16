Stanbic Bank Celebrates 30 Years Of Driving Zimbabwe’s Growth

HARARE – 16 NOVEMBER, 2022 – Stanbic Bank, is this month celebrating 30 years of service provision which has seen the leading financial services institution contributing significantly to the socio-economic growth of Zimbabwe and the communities in which it operates.

The institution’s Chief Executive, Solomon Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank has supported the full spectrum of Zimbabwe’s economic sectors over the last three decades in addition to looking after the needs of its customers.

Nyanhongo said Stanbic has weathered all sorts of socio-economic challenges to become a solid and consistent financial services provider with a focus to drive Zimbabwe’s growth.

The quest to drive Zimbabwe’s growth, has seen The Standard Bank Group subsidiary supporting industry and commerce, the agricultural sector, infrastructure development as well as propping up the needs of communities it operates in.

“We have contributed millions of dollars to support several infrastructure development initiatives with a direct bearing on the economic development of the country. As we always say, Zimbabwe is our home and we are determined to drive her growth. We are more than committed to make Zimbabwe great,” said Nyanhongo.

He said Stanbic’s operational thrust was premised on putting its customers first hence it adopted the concept of “Customer Centricity” as the navigation phrase applied while its employees go about service delivery.

“We are here for our clients. We love our clients and we will continue to work for them and come up with innovative growth strategies for their benefit,” he said.

Nyanhongo said Stanbic Bank does not just exist to make profits but has the interest of the community it operates in at heart. To that end, Stanbic has sustainable and comprehensive CSI initiatives that include health and sanitation, education and sports.

“Our CSI initiatives are carefully structured to ensure that they positively impact the community in which we operate. Through these initiatives we have helped construct community bridges, classroom blocks, Mothers’ Waiting Homes, supplied life-saving equipment for health institutions throughout the country, provided bursaries, drilled boreholes and supported various associations who look after the disadvantaged just to mention a few,” said Nyanhongo.

That human face has also seen Stanbic Bank respond to natural disasters and calamities that have hit Zimbabwe over the years such as The Cholera Outbreak, Cyclone Idai, and most recently the menacing COVID 19.

He said it was fitting that the institution was celebrating 30 years at the same time its parent company, The Standard Bank Group, was also celebrating 160 years of operating.

The fact that Standard Bank Group was celebrating 160 years of existence augured well for Stanbic Bank as this demonstrated the solidity of its foundation.

“Our parent company is also celebrating 160 years of serving customers this year and this gives us a sense of not only pride but assuredness that we are standing on the shoulders of a giant who has seen it all and is on hand to show us the way should we need it,” said Nyanhongo.

He saluted Stanbic Bank employees saying they are at the heart of the institution’s operations.

“We are one family and are members of the same body from top to bottom and you are always at the centre of what we do. We value your contribution and we say together “It can be,” he said.

Nyanhongo paid tribute to all Stanbic Bank stakeholders past and present who played a pivotal role in establishing Stanbic Bank from its inception in 1992 to date, some of them who have since left.

Over the years Stanbic Bank has been recognised for its stellar financial services performances by world renowned institutions such as Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Finance African Banking Awards, Global Banking and Finance Review.

In 2020 Stanbic Bank was named best bank in Zimbabwe at the Europe Middle East and Africa Finance African Banking awards as well as by The Banker during the Global Bank of the year Awards.

Last year Stanbic Bank was named Best Investment Bank by Global Banking and Finance Review; Best Bank in Zimbabwe by EMEA Finance African Banking Awards; as well as Best CSR Initiatives Zimbabwe at the Global Banking & Finance Awards.

This year Stanbic received the Best Corporate Governance Award at the Zimbabwe Independent Banks and Banking Survey.

Ends////

CAPTION: Stanbic Bank Chief Executive, Solomon Nyanhongo (right) is joined by Non-Executive Board Members, Mucha Mkanganwi (left and Nellie Tiyago-Jinjika (Centre) in cutting the 30th anniversary cake as the leading financial services institution celebrates 30 years of service excellence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

