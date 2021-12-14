Suspended Harare City Boss’ Trial Postponed To Next Year

The Harare Magistrates court has postponed the trial of suspended City of Harare Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango to next year.

Chisango is facing charges criminal abuse of office and perjury emanating from an affidavit he deposed before the High Court in 2018.

It was postponed due to the unavailability of trial magistrate Noel Mupeyiwa and trial is expected to continue on the 6th of January 2022.

According to the State led by Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU), sometime in 2018 at the High Court of Zimbabwe Civil Division, Harare, Chisango, in his own capacity and representing City of Harare filed a false written statement in case HC 8943/18 and lied in that affidavit that there was no payment that was made to the 2nd accused person (Harare City Council) for approval of building plans which were attached to one land developer Georgios Katsimberis’ founding affidavit when in fact a payment of US$3,707 had been processed.

Chisango is represented by Alec Muchadehama of Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni legal practitioners.

According to court papers in possession of 263Chat, in 2018, Katsimberis reported a case of malicious damage to property after his then business partner Sharpe connived with City of Harare officials to destroy a show house he had built at Pokugara Estate which is located in Borrowdale. This was despite the fact that Katsimberis had all the architectural designs approved by the City of Harare.

Katsimberis had entered into a botched joint venture with controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

Sharpe and is accomplices went on to lie under oath when they submitted affidavits to the High Court to the effect that Katsimberis did not have approved plans for the show house.

This resulted in Katsimberis reporting them for perjury, the matter is still pending at the Harare Magistrates Court.