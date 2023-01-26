Telecel, Partners Champions Insurance Company

Telecel Zimbabwe has entered into a strategic partnership with Champions Insurance Company in a deal that will see the mobile network operator’s outlets offering insurance services.

The partnership will see Telecel outlets offering insurance, Zinara, and ZBC licences in a move that has already resulted in an increase in the number of Champions Insurance branches by 21.

In a statement, Telecel Chief Executive Officer, Angeline Vere said the new partnership will increase the business convenience for their clients.

“The partnership is a way of increasing convenience to our customers, anyone who needs insurance at the same time wanting Telecel products can approach any of our shops and experience the one-stop shopping,” she said.

She added that the sale of insurance products is not only limited to Telecel subscribers but gives convenience to anyone who walks into their shops.

Champions Insurance has in the past aggressively pursued product diversification by covering a wide range of insurance services as it targets increasing its revenue streams going into the future.

Champions Insurance managing director, Mr Lovemore Madavo said the partnership was part of the company’s approach to broadening their revenue base while meeting clients’ demands.

“We are going to increase our product diversification to meet the emerging needs of our clients and economic conditions. This approach will broaden our revenue base as we grow to become a top player in the short-term insurance sector,” he said.