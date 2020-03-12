The First Destination Spa Will Soon Open in Victoria Falls

The largest and first purpose-built spa is set to open in Victoria Falls in September, placing Zimbabwe’s top tourist attraction on the map as a wellness destination, and tapping into the boom in wellness tourism.

The spa, being constructed by hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism, whose accommodation portfolio is made up of Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites and Lokuthula Lodges – Victoria Falls, will be named Victoria Falls Safari Spa.

It will include a 280m2 central area featuring manicure and pedicure stations, private relaxation rooms, a restaurant, a hair salon and change rooms. There will be three separate treatment rooms (one double and two singles) located in a tranquil bush setting.

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said: “We want to create the leading spa and wellness offering in the region, and in doing so we believe travellers will be encouraged to visit Victoria Falls to take advantage of the spa.” Open to inhouse guests, guests from other hotels and local residents, Victoria Falls’ first destination spa will be ideal for wellness weekends, Monday to Thursday breaks, couples’ and wedding packages where bridal parties can book the spa out, Kennedy said.

“Located in peaceful indigenous woodland – away from the normal hustle and bustle of the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate – rich in birdlife, and with the odd warthog or bushbuck passing by adding to a sense of calm and nature,” he said.

Built under canvas, and using the natural landscape, with suspended rope bridges crossing gullies to the treatment rooms, its design will be sympathetic to the environment, he added.

The treatment rooms will have outdoor showers, while the central area will also feature a plunge pool, water features, with the restaurant to serve healthy dishes, including salads, wraps, juices, smoothies and coffees.

Victoria Falls Safari Spa manager Michele Vickery, who has 15 years’ experience as a beauty therapist, said treatments will include manicures, pedicures, waxing, tinting, facials, body treatments and massages, as well as hairdressing services. The spa is expected to create eight jobs. “We are determined to avoid creating a cookie-cutter spa experience. The design, décor and treatment menu will be linked to and represent Victoria Falls,

Zimbabwe, and the products used will be made in Africa, and contain African botanicals,” Vickery said.

“We will offer a unique and authentic experience, built upon indigenous botanicals, seed oils and

healing practices, ancient spiritual traditions, special minerals, local ingredients and culinary

traditions, history and culture,” she said.