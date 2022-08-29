The National Question: The Zimbabwe We Want

Clinton has been part of the development sector practicing media and societal engagement for the past 5 years. He is an ever-growing leader, specializing in media and communications with a special bias towards using digital marketing tools like social media and bulk SMS platforms. His experience includes but is not limited to training, strategic partnerships, advocacy, research, documentation, arts programming, human capital development and enhancement informed by empirical research of needs, strategic analysis and development, monitoring and evaluation of the operating environment and project implementation. Clinton has a good exposure of various contexts and environments and this has helped him become an open-minded and inclusive individual. He has relevant skills at content creation using designing softwares like CorelDraw and is flexible to create content using CANVA .For 4 years, Clinton managed content creation and distribution for Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust. Clinton is capable of developing a social media strategy that best suits the firm and its audience. Currently, Clinton is the Podcast Manager for 263Chat.