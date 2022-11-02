Tocky Vibes Blasted For Snubbing Sniper Storm Album Launch

Popular Zimdancehall chanter Tocky Vibes has been criticized for using unprofessional ways to distance himself from Urban Grooves musician, Sniper Storm’s album launch event set for 19 November.

Sniper is billed to launch his album “Scenario” on 19 November at the Harare Gardens supported host of Zimdancehall chanters.

In a flyer circulating on social media, Sniper Storm’s supporting acts include, Seh Calaz, Blot, Jah Signal, Jah Master, Tocky Vibes among many others.

However, it appears the show promoter, Chipaz Promotions had not fully settled matters with the Chamakuvangu hitmaker who reacted angrily to his inclusion on the poster by shading out his name.

The flyer which Tocky edited his name and face out.

His actions provoked a mixed bag of emotions as some queried if he had run out of professional ways to notify fans.

“The approach is so unprofessional, please find better ways to address these kind of issues. No offense. Blessings!” Facebook user Zveushe Kunda Shimmer Dee commented.

“Next time munoisa a professional statement mkuru,” another user Norman Deeds added.

But another camp defended the approach.

“People who are saying this is not professional, professionalism should start on the promoter’s side to say so n so is no longer on the line up. Bt the promoters dont want to do tht. They wait for the artist to do this so that people should shift the blame to the artist,” Kelvin Kelly-k Nyoka.