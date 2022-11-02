Caledonia Continues To Expand Zim Operations, Acquires Another Property

Victoria Falls stock-exchange listed gold producer, Caledonia Mining Corporation has continued on its expansion trajectory in Zimbabwe following the purchase of Motapa Mining Company UK Limited, the parent company of a Zimbabwe subsidiary which holds a registered mining lease over the Motapa gold exploration property in Southern Zimbabwe.

The Company has made the purchase from Bulawayo Mining Company Limited, a privately owned UK company for an undisclosed price.

Commenting on the development, the company CEO Mark Learmonth said; “We are pleased to have concluded the purchase of Motapa. Given its large scale, excellent geological prospectivity and its strategic location adjacent to Bilboes, Motapa was a high priority acquisition for Caledonia. We look forward to developing an exploration program for Motapa as we target a large-scale gold belt surrounding the Bilboes project.

“With the central shaft at Blanket now fully operational and production targeting 80,000 ounces of gold per year we anticipate that we will deploy the incremental cash flow arising from Blanket into our exciting exploration and project development portfolio in Zimbabwe.

“The acquisition of Motapa following the signing of a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Bilboes and the acquisition of Maligreen demonstrates that over the last 12 months Caledonia has established a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. This is in addition to the potential for further growth at Blanket where we are optimistic about its exploration potential.”

The project was formerly owned and explored by Anglo American Zimbabwe prior to its exit from the Zimbabwean gold sector in the late 1990s. The Project is approximately 75km north of Bulawayo with a mining lease covering approximately 2,200 hectares.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

