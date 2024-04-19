Nissan Daring Africa 2024 Expedition Team Passes Through Enroute To Cairo

Nissan Daring Africa 2024 expedition team on Monday passed through Zimbabwe from South Africa, Mozambique enroute to Cairo.

The crew, in their four Nissan Navaras and X-Trail support vehicle, are well into their eight-country odyssey across Africa.

Nissan Zimbabwe spokesperson, Lucas Taruvinga, Amtec Motors CEO, welcomed the Nissan Daring Africa 2024 expedition team to Zimbabwe.

The expedition crossed into Zimbabwe to meet at Mutare, then joining selected local media and Nissan employees on an off-road drive to the magnificent Mutarazi Falls and the surrounding area, before making their way to Harare.

“Nissan’s Zimbabwe operations are unique in Africa. We have four accredited Nissan Sales Companies in the country; Clover Leaf, Croco, Amtec and AMC, which gives us a unique opportunity to dominate the market,” Taruvinga explained.

Nissan Africa Regional General Manager Linda Mazimhaka, who is responsible for overseeing the company’s operations in Zimbabwe, said Nissan’s Zimbabwe operation is an important one for Nissan Africa. “The Navara is an exceptional model in the Nissan LCV family. We are showcasing the strength of the vehicle through this expedition, as we link our two manufacturing hubs; Rosslyn in South Africa and Cairo in Egypt,” he expressed.

The Navara, Mazimhaka said, is specifically built for Africa in Africa by Africans, and has proved itself well suited for the task by handling long gruelling sections in Mozambique, before entering Zimbabwe through the scenic hilly landscape of the Eastern Highlands.

Taruvinga said the four accredited Nissan Sales Companies in Zimbabwe are delighted and honoured to host this leg of Daring Africa 2024.

Nissan has been in Zimbabwe for almost 60 years of its 90-year history and this expedition is also a commemoration of that. “Our first showroom was opened in 1967 and it is a privilege to welcome the latest heirs to an incredibly proud LCV legacy in our country. The Navara is a new chapter to this story, and I think that this journey is proving to everyone what we have known all along about this special vehicle,” said Taruvinga.

Daring Africa will now head off to Kariba before entering Zambia along the route to Malawi and then Tanzania in the next leg of this epic odyssey.

“This expedition is proof of Nissan’s continued commitment to the continent,” says Nissan South Africa and Independent Markets Africa Managing Director Maciej Klenkiewicz.

“Being the only automotive manufacturer to have wholly owned manufacturing plants in Egypt and South Africa, including an extensive continent-wide dealer network, is testament to this commitment, and we are proud to recognise and celebrate our dealers and partners along the way.”

“In addition to this, later this year, we will be exporting the Navara to Egypt, where the Nissan Daring Africa expedition is scheduled to end after beginning its journey in South Africa,” he ended.

