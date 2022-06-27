Trade Unions Rally Behind Nurses Industrial Action

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), President, Cecilia Alexander says her organisation has thrown its weight behind the striking health workers who are demanding an increase in salaries and a restoration of the value of wages to the pre- October 2018 levels.

This follows industrial action by workers in the health sector last week which left public health institutions paralysed and thousands of sick patients stranded.

Alexander said it is incumbent upon government workers to stand together in these times and demand better wages which are enough to sustain their livelihoods.

“We lend our full and unqualified support and solidarity to the ongoing labour action by one of our affiliate federations, the Nurses Federation of Zimbabwe (NFoZ) and indeed all other health workers’ unions that have made the ultimate response to what has become an existential problem for all government workers in Zimbabwe.

“We appreciate how difficult it is for you to abandon your thermometers and stethoscopes. We know you are hungry and angry. We know you are tired of empty promises. We know as you do the pain of earning a salary in ZWL in pre-October, goods and services are sold in USD. We know how hard it is to earn money itobuy money in the streets,” she said.

Civil servants called upon the government to engage the health workers and give them what they wanted.

“Show empathy for the sick by capacitating the hungry workers so they can do their work of saving lives without the stress of poverty and want. We are you w,orkers. We are apolitical. We are non-violent. We are patriotic. Just give us real wages and we will do our work, honestly,” she added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

