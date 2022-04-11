Vic Falls Wins Silver Award For Sustaining Employees And Communities Throughout Pandemic

11th April 2021, Cape Town, South Africa. Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe won the Silver Award for ‘Sustaining Employees and Communities throughout the Pandemic’ at the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards Africa 2022.

This prestigious award is recognition for the tireless ingenuity and resilience of the community. As all destinations come out of the pandemic it also sets a benchmark for important values. Victoria Falls relies on tourism for approximately 80% of its jobs. The destination believes it is critical to look after its people; employees, communities, and environment to build a sustainable future.

‘It means a lot for Victoria Falls to be recognized in this category’ said Ms Shelley Cox of We Are Victoria Falls. ‘We have an extraordinary community, and we live our values. We are responsible for one of the seven natural wonders of the world, and we want to be a world leader in sustainability, conservation and responsible tourism’.

Speaking about the award, Permanent Secretary Munodawafa of the Ministry for Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry said; ‘Tourism is the life-force of Victoria Falls – it provides jobs, skills and meaningful exchange with the rest of the world. It is the reason we all get up in the morning and when it suffers, we all suffer. But in Zimbabwe, I like to think we do things differently. We get up and we make a plan to make sure we all come through together. This effort has been led by individuals, organisations and agencies that work together – it sets us apart, and long may it continue.’

Victoria Falls own Wild Horizons also received a Gold Award for Growing the Local Economic Benefit – a double win for the destination.

From the low points of 2020 Victoria Falls is now seeing signs of recovery. Trade confidence in booking Victoria Falls has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 74% of trade feeling confident in the destination, compared to 85% in 2019 – according to a recent survey.

Most of the wonderful public, private and collaborative initiatives that have won Victoria Falls this award are listed on the We Are Victoria Falls Website. Further information on the award can be found here.

Examples of Note: – Food for Work Scheme: The COVID-19 taskforce, spearheaded by the District Medical Office for Matabeleland North, organised a “Food for Work” program, overseen by Shearwater, for volunteers