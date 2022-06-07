We Have Alliances Not Factions-ZanuPF

ZanuPF’s Political Commissar, Mike Bimha yesterday dismissed the existence of factions within the ruling party but acknowledge the emergence of ‘alliances’ which he said are a result of different political preferences

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, Bimha the party is made up of people and supporters who have different opinions and preferences which are coming out as infighting.

“I think in any organisation where power is a factor, you do have people who can form alliances, even by the mere going to vote, you find that we have internal elections as a party.

“People vote for a chair, there will be others who will vote for John, others will vote for Peter, but would you call those factions? Obviously, they have their own preferences and there is nothing wrong with that,” Hitler said.

“Saying our preference is different than yours does not make it a faction. To me, a faction is where probably there is really an organisation grouping with clear objectives of what they want to achieve ultimately and in this case, in my view, there are people who have preferences for one candidate to the other,” he added.

This comes as reports of factions are on the rise with sources attributing it to disgruntlement over the explosive elective congressive sated for October.

Reports are awash that the power struggles within ZanuPF are so intense and are being worsened, allegedly, because President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies are being cherry-picked for the top posts.

Bimha, in addition, announced that the ruling party will now be doing a national cell day, aimed at taking stock of party members.

“It has been decided that we have a national cell day which will be featured every year. It is now an annual event on the party calendar and this year’s national cell day falls on Saturday the 11th of June 2022.

“What it means is that everyone who is a party member will go and attend a cell meeting, starting at the same time, 10 a.m. throughout the country,” Bimha said.

“Even the President and his family will go to their cell in Kwekwe. All provinces must suspend all meetings scheduled for this weekend so that we all gather at our various cells, and we will all be going to where we belong and be counted,” he added.

However, a source within the party told 263Chat that the cell day is meant to identify Mnangagwa’s foes and embarrass them while propping up his cheerleaders.

The source further stated that most of those being targetted belong to a faction led by Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga who is believed to be aiming for the top post within the party but is being shrugged off by Mnangagwa’s henchmen.