Zim CEOs Set For US Business Interface

A delegation of Zimbabwean business executives under the CEO Africa Roundtable is heading to the United States of America for a series of business interfaces with global peers and the country’s diaspora from the 7th to the 17th of June.

The CEO Africa Round Table is a high level platform for corporate chief executive officers and senior executives, in both private and public sector, created to engender cross fertilization of critical economic and business knowledge in and around Africa.

The local business delegation will meet with their US counterparts at a networking gala before meeting the Zimbabwean diaspora.

“This event would be B2C, more on the casual side. These are Zimbabweans living in the US mostly. We expect these delegates to have services or products they’re offering people in the diaspora,” reads the CEO Africa Roundtable program.

They will also take the opportunity to attend the Las Vegas International Licensing Expo 2023 for three days

“The Licensing conference is a B2B event. This is where licenses are negotiated and deals brokered. From supply chain to rights to operate a ‘specific’ brand, this all happens at this conference.”

Zimbabwean business delegates will visit as many brands as possible looking for opportunities to do business and formulate relationships.

The US visit will also be educational as it will also give local business executives a chance to attend a Coca Cola Bottling Company History Education Tour for an understanding of this global beverages giant’s culture and growth strategy.

They will also tour the head offices of CNN.

