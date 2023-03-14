Windmill CEO In Court For Raping Girlfriend’s Daughter

Windmill Chief Executive Officer George Rundogo (55) has been dragged to court for raping his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter.

Rundogo appeared before regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje and was denied bail.

The court heard that in 2022, the accused person sexually abused the complainant on several occasions and would silence by giving her sweets.

the complainant allegedly told her mother who never bothered to make a police report.

The offence only came to light when the child told her teacher, who then proceeded to report to social welfare leading to Rundogo’s arrest.

The child has since been moved to a place of safety pending investigations.

In denying bail to the accused, Magistrate Mambanje said he can influence witnesses since he was sponsoring the family financially and also that the complainant’s mother was protecting him because of their relationship.

Magistrate Mambanje remanded Rundogo to 3 April for routine remand.

