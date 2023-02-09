Winky D Fans Take Back Holy Ten Likes

Zimdancehall chanter Winky D’s loyalists have reacted to Hip hop star Holy Ten’s comments to the singer by unfollowing him on social media.

Holy Ten stirred a hornets’ nest after he denounced Winky D and labelled him a snake for “tricking” him to do a collaboration song titled Ibotso deemed political by ruling party aligned people.

“It can’t have been a setup. Because at the end of the day, even a snake… The man you are talking about is a snake longer than his dreadlocks. But even the snake did not force that apple on Eve. She was partly involved.

“He spoke, and she made a decision. I am Eve. Maybe that’s why I didn’t graduate. I would have never done a song with Winky G. That’s me avoiding being sued. I’ve done Law. We’ve signed contracts,” he said in a podcast interview.

These utterances have subjected him to social media bullying while others went a step further to unfollow him across social media platforms.

On Instagram, the week started with Holy Ten sitting on 288 000 followers and at the time of publishing was on 284 000.

This is what some music lovers had to say about the development.

“Music is not like politics or football whereby you are CCC chete or Arsenal chete. One can enjoy Macheso and Tongai Moyo zvakawanana. It’s not about ma fans a winky but music fans deserting nonsense. Haasati atanga hake kutanda botso,” Facebook user Denford Madura commented.

“Ngaabvunze Jah Prayzah paakarega kuita Zimlives matter akaShaker Award yaendeswa kunaBurnaBoy. Zimbabweans will impeach you. Kutonhodzwa kwaChauruka.

Ungati Winky G kuchiExtraTerrestrial shuwa,” Curtis Glaucata added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

