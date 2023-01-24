“You’re Not Intelligent, You Were Just Lucky To Manage Ginimbi”, Social Media Users Tell Ms Shally

A section of social media users have trashed the late controversial businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s former manager, Ms Shally’s intellectual attractiveness.

Shally, born Shaleen Manhire Nullens, had taken to Instagram saying though she may not be very beautiful, her intellectual attractiveness is irreplaceable.

“I don’t classify myself as a very beautiful lady, but my intellectual property its gorgeous beyond measure… You can’t easily replace real value,” she wrote in a recent Instagram.

But one camp on the platform disagreed with her sentiments saying she is yet to prove anything as managing Ginimbi is not enough to quantify her intellectual prowess.

“Just because you managed Ginimbi it doesn’t mean your intellectual property is gorgeous beyond measure… you are replaceable,” one dimkaz10 said.

“@dimkaz10 someone had to say it, thank you. People confuse intelligence and mere luck, managing entertainment shows and people she found rich is considered an achievement , hayi, ngaatore DJ Towers and make him very rich,then we start from there,” more_bie added.

Shally’s breakthrough came with her employment as Ginimbi’s manager and since then, even after his passing, she has been organising big events among them the recently held Rick Ross’ debut performance in Zimbabwe.

