Zambia reduces visa fees

The Government of Zambia has announced a reduction in tourist visa fees from January 2022 in a move that is expected to boost the number of tourist arrivals and thus boost the recovery of the tourism sector.

It was announced by the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane. “Zambia remains a destination of choice for tourism. To improve our competitiveness, I propose to reduce visa fees of all categories by 50%.”

Currently, travellers to Zambia can get a single-entry visa for USD50. A double-entry visa is USD80 and a multiple-entry visa is USD150 (multiple-entry visas are only issued through the e-visa facility). They will all be reduced to 50% of their current rates.

Single-, double- and multiple-entry visas will be valid for 90 days from the date of first issue, with the exception of nationals of the US, whose multiple-entry visas are valid for three years, on a mutually agreed reciprocal basis.

Depending on the nationality of the applicant, Zambian visas can be obtained on arrival at the port of entry, at Zambian diplomatic missions abroad or online via eVisas, prior to travel.

South African citizens currently don’t need a visa to visit Zambia for up to 30 days.

