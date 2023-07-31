Zanu PF Supporters Shun Party Candidate For Mliswa

Zanu PF supporters in Norton are breaking ranks and shunning their party’s candidate, Constance Shamu, in favor of the independent candidate, Temba Mliswa.

Speaking at Ward 14, a Zanu PF area leader only identified as Mai Shumba stated on 23 August that they will vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mliswa, and a Zanu PF local authority candidate known as Mugwagwa.

She confidently expressed, “We are solidly behind ED. As Ward 14, we know what we want. We will not vote on party lines, but we follow the person’s works.”

She further added, “We are going to vote for ED, Mliswa, and Mugwagwa, and we will pray to God so that on 23 August, these three will emerge victorious.”

Another Zanu PF supporter at Lydiate also endorsed Mliswa, stating that he was charmed by his development work.

“I have been resisting Mliswa, but from today, I have changed my mind. Whatever number of votes you are going to get, please add one vote from me.”

Mliswa himself has made significant investments in his constituency and, on Saturday, he officially handed over four boreholes he drilled for three communities on top of an administration block at Chitenderano Secondary School.

In his speech, Mliswa warned those intimidating people against voting for him, stating that it will not work as his development projects are in line with Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

He emphasized, “ED does not approve of what you are doing. Don’t threaten people. Even Chamisa is advocating for peace ahead of elections.”

He them to work hard, drill boreholes, build toilets for schools, and install solar panels at schools, aligning with Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Mliswa questioned their efforts and reminded them that true development is characterized by people who invest their own resources, highlighting Mnangagwa’s vision for the nation.

