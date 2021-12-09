fbpx

ZC Calls Off Pro50 Championship Match Due To COVID-19

Sports
By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has, as a precautionary measure, called off the Pro50 Championship game between Alliance Health Eagles and Mountaineers scheduled for Harare Sports Club this Thursday after four players from one of the two teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were detected during a routine pre-match coronavirus screening exercise.

ZC has COVID-19 protocols in place to manage positive cases effectively with the intention of enabling its competitions to proceed while keeping all other players and participants safe.

The decision on the postponed match will be announced in due course.

