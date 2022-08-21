ZC Dedicates Second ODI Against India To Childhood Cancer

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has taken a step to support the battle against childhood cancer by dedicating Zimbabwe’s second one-day international (ODI) match against India, played at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, to the non-governmental organisation KidzCan Zimbabwe.

KidzCan Zimbabwe’s mandate includes providing chemotherapy drugs, bus fares, diagnostics, nutritional requirements and psychosocial support to children suffering from cancer in the country.

On the eve of the second ODI against India, Zimbabwe national team players Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza and Bradley Evans visited the children’s oncology ward at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

They donated hampers and toys to each of the 26 young cancer patients in the ward.

At the end of game on Saturday, ZC presented a framed playing shirt signed by the Zimbabwe squad to Kidzcan Zimbabwe Chairman Dave Mills, who was accompanied by seven-year-old eye cancer survivor Takunda Maguhu.

Takunda also received a signed cricket ball from the player of the match, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, before he posed for pictures with Zimbabwe Captain Chakabva and his India counterpart KL Rahul.

“We are pleased to play a part in the battle against childhood cancer in Zimbabwe by dedicating our second ODI versus India to KidzCan Zimbabwe, with millions of people across the globe watching the match,” ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said.

“Apart from raising awareness on the plight of children with cancer in Zimbabwe, we hope our small gesture will prompt well-wishers to help in putting together the resources required in dealing with the challenges posed by childhood cancer in our country,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership with ZC, KidzCan Zimbabwe Executive Director Daniel McKenzie said: “The KidzCan family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Zimbabwe Cricket for partnering us in our walk against childhood cancer, more so as it has come at an opportune time when we are preparing to celebrate the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

“We also appreciate the kind gesture of the tour at the ward at Parirenyatwa Hospital by members of the national team and the generous donation of goodies to our patients.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

