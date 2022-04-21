ZC Names Squads To Face South Africa A, Nepal

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named the Zimbabwe XI and Zimbabwe A squads that will play against South Africa A and Nepal respectively in white-ball series.

Zimbabwe XI will face South Africa A in three one-day matches scheduled for 25, 27 and 29 April as well as five Twenty20 (T20) games set for 2, 4, 7, 8 and 10 May.

That series will be played at Harare Sports Club in the capital city, with the one-day matches scheduled to start at 0915 hours and the T20 games at 1330 hours local time.

At the same time, the Zimbabwe A side will be in Nepal for three one-day games scheduled for 30 April, 2 and 4 May and as many T20 matches pencilled in for 6, 7 and 9 May at Kirtipur in Kathmandu.

The one-dayers will be starting at 0900 hours Nepal time (0515 hours Zimbabwe time), while the T20s will be getting underway at 1300 hours Nepal time (0915 hours Zimbabwe time).

The ZC National Selection Panel has named the following squads for the two tours:

ZIMBABWE XI

Burl Ryan, Chatara Tendai, Chivanga Tanaka, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Kasuza Kevin, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Masuku Ernest, Masvaure Prince, Mayavo Nyasha, Mutumbami Richmond, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

ZIMBABWE A

Campbell Johnathan, Evans Bradley, Gwandu Trevor, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaia Roy, Madande Clive, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Maunze Kudzai, Mavuta Brandon, Munyonga Tony, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Nyauchi Victor, Tsiga Tafadzwa