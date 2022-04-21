Govt Commits To End Sexual Harassment In Public Service

The government has approved the Public Sexual Harassment Policy meant to protect the dignity of workers’ in the public service while ensuring maximum production for efficient and effective service delivery.

Presenting before the cabinet last Tuesday, Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Social Services and Poverty Eradication, Professor Paul Mavima said government was committed to create a conducive Public Service workplace environment free from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse.

“This is with a view to ensuring the protection of the dignity of workers’ in the Public Service and maximum work productivity for efficient and effective service delivery.

“The elimination of gender-based violence and harassment in the workplace is thus central to the attainment of the targets of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 on Gender equality through elimination of barriers that hinder the full participation, empowerment and progress of public servants in the workplace,” he said.

The policy is meant to combat sexual harassment in the Public Service as well as providing a safe working environment that is free from sexual harassment.

It is also aimed at supporting diversity and inclusive work practices while promoting respect amongst all people in the workplace to encourage fair and equitable treatment of all people in the workplace.

Mavima said going forward, all Quasi-Public Sector entities will be directed to develop Sexual Harassment Policies in line with this Policy, while issues of Sexual Harassment will be incorporated into the Public Service Act, the Health Service Act, and the relevant Statutory Instruments.