Reports from England suggest Warriors left-back, Jordan Zemura’s time with Bournemouth may have come to an end. The academy graduate has not been included in the team for the Cherries’ last three matches, as he has failed to respond to the offer of a new contract.

This decision was made by the club’s management.

Zemura, who is an international player for the Warriors, is apparently dissatisfied with the offers the club has made, causing a delay in reaching an agreement. The player’s current three-year contract with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season, with the option to extend it for twelve more months.

According to reports, he has already held talks with foreign clubs, with German and French teams reportedly in the running to sign him, along with Premier League sides West Ham United, Newcastle, Leeds, and Aston Villa

