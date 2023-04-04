fbpx
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
logo
mobile-logo
HomeSportsZemura Faces Uncertain Future At Bournemouth
Sports
0 Comments

Zemura Faces Uncertain Future At Bournemouth

Reports from England suggest Warriors left-back, Jordan Zemura’s time with Bournemouth may have come to an end. The academy graduate has not been included in the team for the Cherries’ last three matches, as he has failed to respond to the offer of a new contract.

This decision was made by the club’s management.

Zemura, who is an international player for the Warriors, is apparently dissatisfied with the offers the club has made, causing a delay in reaching an agreement. The player’s current three-year contract with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season, with the option to extend it for twelve more months.

According to reports, he has already held talks with foreign clubs, with German and French teams reportedly in the running to sign him, along with Premier League sides West Ham United, Newcastle, Leeds, and Aston Villa

Share this article
Written by

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
News, Sports

You cannot copy content of this page