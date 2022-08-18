fbpx
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Zim Army Misfire In Russia

www.263chat.com

Zimbabwe’s army reportedly put up an embarrassing show at the ongoing International Army Games, in Russia after coming last with zero points in their group.

The military men’s competency was put to task after it emerged they, at one point, got lost after losing navigation and taking too long to complete the task. thus costing them points.

This is Zimbabwe’s first participation in the games in two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

 

Zimbabwe National Army’s (ZNA) Crew 1 in Division 2 which competed against Iran, South Ossetia and Mali in the tank biathlon took almost double the time taken by the other three teams.

 

The IAG is a series of field combat training competitions for military personnel from Russia and dozens of other countries including Zimbabwe. The games are likened to the Olympics for soldiers, where armies compete while sharing knowledge and experiences.

In the 2022 edition, the Games program consists of 34 competitions, including the Tank Biathlon – a competition for tank crews. Its stages include individual race, sprint, pursuit and relay races were borrowed from ordinary biathlon.

