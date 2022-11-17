fbpx
Thursday, November 17, 2022
News
Zim Exceeds Global HIV Treatment Targets

Zimbabwe has achieved and surpassed the global HIV testing, treatment, and viral suppression targets three years ahead of the set time, 263Chat has learnt.

In an interview with a local publication, the National ART Coordinator in the Ministry of Health and Child Care in Zimbabwe, Chiedza Mupanguri said 95 percent of people living with HIV and Aids now have undetectable HIV-1 RNA regardless of previous diagnosis or antiretroviral therapy status.

“Among those who know their status, the percentage has surpassed the required target and is now at 96 percent; those who are positive and are on antiretroviral therapy are 97 percent.

“The country has met the viral suppression target in the UNAIDS 95-95-95 target and is one of the highest reported levels of population viral suppression globally,” Mupanguri said.

At least 1.3 million people are living with HIV in Zimbabwe, of which 1. 2 million are adults, and the rest are children. Zimbabwe has an 11.6 percent adult HIV prevalence rate, according to the UNAIDS.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has set 95 percent targets for HIV testing, treatment, and viral suppression rates by 2025 in what is now known as the 95-95-95.

