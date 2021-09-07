Zim Red Cross Society Offers Free COVID-19 Vaccines

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society has begun administering free COVID-19 vaccines to augment Government efforts towards curbing the deadly pandemic.

Speaking during a media tour in Harare, clinical director at the centre Dr Joe Tapi said they are administering the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

“In augmenting the Government, we have embarked on offering COVID-19 vaccines to the general public for free and we are operating like any other Government institution and we have seen quite a number of people who are turning up to receive vaccines and we have been receiving between 150-200 people daily. We are augmenting Government to ensure that we all fight this pandemic and ultimately reach the herd immunity and ensure that Zimbabweans are protected and return to normalcy,” said Dr. Tapi.

He said the clinic will be administering vaccines from Sunday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sungura music maestro Alick Macheso who is Zimbabwe Red Cross society humanitarian ambassador has called on Zimbabweans to get vaccinated as a way of protecting themselves from the pandemic.

“We have heard people saying you may suffer from clots and death after two years. I want to urge Zimbabweans to get vaccinated and everything will work in our favour. The pandemic is real and we have seen many people succumbing to it. I and the orchestra Mberikwazvo family have been vaccinated.

“I want to urge fellow artistes to lead by example and get vaccinated as this will have a bearing on the conducting of shows because there will come a time when cards will be a requirement to attend shows. In a nutshell let us heed the call to get vaccinated.” said Macheso.

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society offers radiology, dental, laboratory services to members of the public with hundreds visiting the facility for services daily.