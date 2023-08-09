Zimbabwe Emerging Side To Tour SA For One-Day Series

A Zimbabwe Emerging men’s side will face their South Africa counterparts in five one-day matches in Pretoria, with the first encounter scheduled for Sunday.

Led by National Team Assistant Coach Stuart Matsikenyeri, the 15-man squad picked for the tour includes Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brandon Mavuta.

Brian Bennett, Tanunurwa Makoni and Johnathan Campbell have also been selected for the series.

The five one-dayers – scheduled for 13, 15, 18, 21 and 23 August – will all be played at the Groenkloof Oval in Pretoria.

The Zimbabwe Emerging squad is set to depart for South Africa on Thursday.

ZIMBABWE EMERGING MEN’S SQUAD:

Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chivanga Tanaka, Gumbie Joylord, Jongwe Luke. Kaia Roy, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Makoni Tanunurwa, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Mavuta Brandon, Munyonga Tony, Nyauchi Victor, Shumba Milton

